Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to pray for Pathaan’s sequel: ‘Wish you’ll pray we quickly start working on the sequel’

Shah Rukh Khan has attended a fan event on his birthday and expressed his gratitude for all the love. During the event, the superstar also requested his fans to pray for the success of Pathaan, so that the makers could make its sequel too.

shah rukh khan pathaanShah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan made his birthday special for his fans by releasing the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan. He also attended a fan event on his birthday and expressed his gratitude for all the love. During the event, the superstar also requested his fans to pray for the success of Pathaan, so that the makers could make its sequel too.

Shah Rukh told his fans, “Aap log dua karo ki Pathaan ka sequel ban jaaye. (Please pray that we get to make the sequel of Pathaan). I hope everybody likes it. All of us have worked hard on the film. And for Deepika (Padukone), John (Abraham), Siddharth Anand and Adi (Aditya Chopra), I wish you’ll pray that the film is so good and comes out with the second part, so we can quickly start working on the sequel.”

Pathaan, an action thriller, is directed by Siddharth Anand. It has Shah Rukh Khan presumably in the role of a spy. When asked about his favourite thing about Pathaan, Shah Rukh replied, “The hair. I love the hair.” He added, “The only thing weird was that many times Deepika and me had the same hairstyle in the scene. So, for the first time, I had to discuss hairstyles with my co-star. I miss it now. I have cut my hair. Hopefully, if we make part 2 of Pathaan, if you like the first part, I will grow it again.”

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 09:06:52 pm
