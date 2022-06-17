‘Shah Rukh Khan said let’s take a selfie…’: Fan recounts sweet story of his dad’s encounter with the star

Author Rohan Mukherjee on Friday tweeted that his father met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan 3 years ago at a wedding and he came to know about the meeting only now. He tweeted a photo of his father with SRK that the actor himself clicked.

He wrote in the caption that he just found out his father’s encounter with the actor. His father approached SRK and told him that his son went to the same school as the actor. After learning about this, SRK said they should take a selfie and since Rohan’s father did not know how to, SRK himself took it.

“My dad just told me he met @iamsrk at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that’s great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don’t know how, and SRK said don’t worry I got this. I found this out today, THREE YEARS LATER,” the caption read.

My dad just told me he met @iamsrk at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that’s great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don’t know how, and SRK said don’t worry I got this. I found this out today, THREE YEARS LATER. pic.twitter.com/rFbksg4Psx — Rohan Mukherjee (@rohan_mukh) June 16, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Rohan added, “As a friend said, ‘This is your biggest achievement. You’ve peaked.’ I’ll take it.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his comeback to acting. He has Atlee’s Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara; YRF’s Pathaan, with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone; and Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan earlier said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come.” Jawan is also set to release in 2023. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced.