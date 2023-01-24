Shah Rukh Khan gives a philosophical answer as fan asks the view from the top: ‘The edge I stand on is very small’

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan releases in theatres on Wednesday and after four long years, fans of the star will finally get to see him on the silver screen. To add to the hype of the film, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to hold an #AskSRK session and answered some fan questions. Apart from encouraging his fans to visit the cinemas to watch Pathaan, SRK answered some other questions as well.

One of the fans shared a video and photo from SRK’s house Mannat where the star often greets his fans from the balcony. The fan then asked the star how the view was from up there, and Shah Rukh replied in a philosophical vein that it was like a “balancing act.” Shah Rukh wrote, “Like a balancing act….the edge I stand on is very small!!!”

Like a balancing act….the edge I stand on is very small!!! https://t.co/Tto3vGy9oM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Another fan responded on one of the introduction videos of Pathaan that described Deepika Padukone as the “femme fatale.” The fan wrote ‘femme fatale’ and shared one of Shah Rukh’s images where he is dressed as a woman with a few laughing emojis. Shah Rukh, in his charming style, said he was “attractive in all avatars.”

He wrote, “Arre no no this is me dressed as a lady. I know I am attractive in all avatars, but u will have to find yourself a better muse my friend!! Apologies for misleading you.”

Arre no no this is me dressed as a lady. I know I am attractive in all avatars, but u will have to find yourself a better muse my friend!! Apologies for misleading you. https://t.co/XBK4PLFcBy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has three releases this year. After Pathaan, the actor will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Jawan, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, is set to release later this year and fans were curious to know if the teaser of Jawan will release with Pathaan.

Shah Rukh put the rumours to rest and wrote, “Humaara teaser pyaar ke saath aata hai…picture ke saath nahi!! Ha ha.”

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is on its way to creating some history at the box office. The film has already crossed Rs 50 crore with its advance booking collection, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.