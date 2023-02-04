Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to give him Rs 1 cr for watching Pathaan five times in theatres, actor jokes, ‘Bhai itna rate of return share market mein bhi nahi milta’

While Pathaan continues to rule the box office, both in the domestic and international markets, Shah Rukh Khan decided to conduct yet another Twitter AMA session with his fans. He wrote, “Oh wow, weekend upon us again. Should be working but have a late call….so thought will catch up with some queries. If u have any. Go ahead #AskSRK (also no marriage proposals today as I have a cold.. just saying ha ha).” Shah Rukh’s AMAs have been one of the prime promotional strategies for Pathaan; none of the actors appeared for interviews prior to the film’s release.

As the actor sat down to interact with his fans, many of them congratulated him on Pathaan’s success. Some also asked him how he is feeling as Pathaan continues to mint money at the ticket counters. Replying to one of them, the actor tweeted, “Still feeling it bro….so much to feel na! #Pathaan.” One fan also asked SRK how he liked Pathaan and the actor wrote, “I liked the film a lot but didn’t know it will be loved so much….all because of Adi and Sids belief and vision. #Pathaan.”

Still feeling it bro….so much to feel na! #Pathaan https://t.co/tYbMXufPtH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Pathaan is creating new box office records every day. The film has already crossed the Rs 700 cr mark worldwide and in the domestic market, it will soon replace Aamir Khan’s Dangal as the highest-earning Bollywood film ever.

As witty as ever, Shah Rukh also joked with a fan who asked for Rs 1 crore in return for watching Pathaan five times in theatres. SRK wrote on Twitter, “Bhai itna rate of return nahi milta not even on share market. See it a few times more then let’s see…ha ha #Pathaan.” A fan also jokingly made a reference to one of his lines in Pathaan. The fan wrote, “@iamsrk sir 700cr is equal to how many boobels?! #AskSRK” The actor replied, “Ha ha…..bhai joke feel karo calculate mat karo….my currency converter is not working!!!”

Ha ha…..bhai joke feel karo calculate mat karo….my currency converter is not working!!! https://t.co/HRDENcUMwu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

I liked the film a lot but didn’t know it will be loved so much….all because of Adi and Sids belief and vision. #Pathaan https://t.co/zz6ykGzEoq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Bhai itna rate of return nahi milta not even on share market. See it a few times more then let’s see…ha ha #Pathaan https://t.co/HUOh4sTKWY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Pathaan’s director Siddharth Anand, in a recent interview with Film Companion, mentioned that the line in which Shah Rukh calls Russian currency ‘boobles’ instead of ‘rubles’ was improvised by the actor.

Also read | An open letter to Shah Rukh Khan, the man who taught us to love and get back on our feet after stumbling

During the ‘Ask SRK’ session, Shah Rukh also shared his favourite moment while shooting the movie. He tweeted, “Deepika and me trying to open the locker professionally. We dropped everything and goofed up every move…including losing the lock and key during the jump!!!”

Pathaan, which was released in theaters on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles. The film is a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War.