Shah Rukh Khan told son Aryan to ‘shoot fewer takes’ during Netflix show; director recalls dubbing for Salman Khan for his cameo

2025 proved to be a landmark year for Aryan Khan as he made his directorial debut with the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show emerged as one of the most popular shows on the year and the many celebrity cameos, including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, certainly put it over and above the others. Now, in a new interview, Aryan shared that it was him who dubbed for Salman’s appearance on the show. He also spoke about directing his father Shah Rukh Khan, who was also the producer of the show.

Laughing about it, Aryan told Filmfare, “I dubbed the scene where Salman Khan says ‘bull**** party.’ I also dubbed for some of the abuses that were said during the starting of the series. I can take out Salman Khan’s voice very well. I’ll show it to you all.”