Shah Rukh Khan told son Aryan to ‘shoot fewer takes’ during Netflix show; director recalls dubbing for Salman Khan for his cameo
Aryan Khan recently revealed that he dubbed Salman Khan’s voice for the show, saying that he can mimic the actor’s voice very well.
2025 proved to be a landmark year for Aryan Khan as he made his directorial debut with the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show emerged as one of the most popular shows on the year and the many celebrity cameos, including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, certainly put it over and above the others. Now, in a new interview, Aryan shared that it was him who dubbed for Salman’s appearance on the show. He also spoke about directing his father Shah Rukh Khan, who was also the producer of the show.
Laughing about it, Aryan told Filmfare, “I dubbed the scene where Salman Khan says ‘bull**** party.’ I also dubbed for some of the abuses that were said during the starting of the series. I can take out Salman Khan’s voice very well. I’ll show it to you all.”
Speaking about directing SRK, Aryan had high praise for his father’s professionalism. He said, “He doesn’t forget anything. He is very easy to direct. It’s like a cheat code when you work with him. He already knows what needs to be done technically, so I don’t have to remind him of those things as a director. Mera kaam ho jaata hai (my work is easily done).” He also joked, “The camera person doesn’t hate me then for being a newcomer because my actor already knows everything.” Apart from the Netflix show, Aryan has also worked with SRK in the advertisements for his brand D’YAVOL.
When asked whether his superstar father guides or advises him on set, Aryan responded candidly, “I’ll be more than happy to be schooled by him. The only thing he keeps telling me is to shoot fewer takes.”
Meanwhile, actor Manoj Pahwa, who was also widely praised for his performance in the series, recently spoke about his creative disagreements with Aryan during a conversation with Kunal Vijaykar on his YouTube channel. Recalling their discussions, Manoj said, “On a couple of occasions, we had a bit of disagreement as well. Maine bola itni gaali waali yaar, matlab mereko thodi si… itna badtameez aadmi. (I said so many abuses, I mean I was… what an uncouth fellow).” According to Manoj, Aryan reassured him by saying, “Sir, believe me, it will look nice. Trust me.”
Manoj further revealed that he was initially hesitant to deliver the dialogue ‘ghante ka badshah’ in reference to Shah Rukh. However, Aryan convinced him by clarifying that the superstar had approved it. “I said Shah Rukh sir ko bolna ‘ghante ka badshah’, maine bola aise thodi yaar… He said, ‘Dad ne script padhi hui hai. Aapke mooh se gaali badi achhi lagti hai. Dad ne bola hai yeh rakhna zaroor.’” (I said I am calling Shah Rukh ‘ghante ka badshah’, that’s not okay… He said, ‘Dad has read the script, and abusive words sound good coming from you. Dad has said to definitely keep this in the script.’)
