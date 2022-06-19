Shah Rukh-Aryan to Saif-Ibrahim: On Father’s Day, star kids who are carbon copies of their famous dads

Father’s Day is just the occasion to celebrate father-son jodis in Bollywood today, especially where the young star kid is a mirror image of their famous father.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan



Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is often called a younger version of the superstar. He was arrested in the cruise drug bust case last year and spent more than a month in prison. He was cleared of all charges earlier this year as the Narcotics Control Bureau accepted “lack of sufficient evidence” and “shortcomings” in the probe. Aryan is expected to make his debut as a director but nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan



Ibrahim looks like a true carbon copy of his dad Saif Ali Khan. His sister Sara Ali Khan accepted as much as she said in an interview earlier, “The exact way in which I look like mom and Ibrahim looks like dad is not normal. We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai (It’s not as if we have glimpses of them). We literally look like they did back then and that gets people talking I guess.”

Sunny Deol and Rajveer Deol



In March 2021, Sunny Deol shared this click of his younger sin Rajveer Deol. The young Deol looks a lot like his dad. Rajveer Deol has started his journey as an actor with Rajshri Productions ‘in a coming-of-age love story’.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan too have a strong resemblance.

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan



The father-son duo, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan are each other’s mirror images. Pinkie Roshan one shared a collage of a photo of her husband Rakesh Roshan from when he was 21 and a monochrome picture of a 21-year-old Hrithik. “Both pics from when they were 21 #blackandwhite #fatherandson #meninmylife,” Pinkie Roshan captioned her post.

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor



Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor too looks a lot like his dad. The two have shared the screen in Kapoor in AK vs AK and Netflix film Thar.

Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar



Farhan Akhtar looks very much like his dad, poet, lyricist, screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor



While Rishi was quite famous among girls in the 80s, we all know about the huge female fan following Ranbir enjoys.

Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt



Actor Sanjay Dutt too looks a lot like his dad and actor Sunil Dutt. Sanju has expressed his love for his dad several times and the two also shared a great bond.

Here’s wishing a Happy Father’s Day to all!