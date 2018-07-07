Shah Rukh Khan’s sons, Aryan and AbRam, show sibling love in Europe

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan is protective towards his younger brother AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan is protective towards his younger brother AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan is on a vacation with his family and their photos from the trip are getting all the attention on social media. Thanks to the Zero actor and his wife Gauri Khan, who have been sharing photos and videos with their three kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. And now it is SRK’s eldest son Aryan who has joined his parents in posting pictures from the exotic family outing.

On Friday evening, Aryan took to his official Instagram account and shared a photo of him with his younger brother AbRam. More than the photo of the two handsome kids, it is the caption written along it which caught attention. “Nobody lays a hand on my brother,” wrote Aryan. Like any other elder brother, Aryan also seems to be protective towards his five-year-old brother. In the photo, while Aryan looks dapper, AbRam is as cute as a button like always.

Before Aryan, dad Shah Rukh shared a small clip of his little one on his Instagram story. In the short clip, King Khan and AbRam recreated the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge scene where Amrish Puri and Khan fed the pigeons. Also, AbRam and Suhana’s bonding was much visible in a photograph posted by Gauri where AbRam sat in his sister’s lap as she hugged her.

This is after a long time that the fans are getting to see Shah Rukh and family in the same frame. The actor has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Zero and is now spending some quality time with his family. Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero is scheduled to release on December 21.

