Saturday, July 07, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan’s sons, Aryan and AbRam, show sibling love in Europe

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan took to his official Instagram account and shared a photo of him with his younger brother AbRam. More than the photo of the two handsome kids, it is the caption written along it which caught attention.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 7, 2018 10:33:08 am
aryan, abram holiday in europe with shah rukh khan Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan is protective towards his younger brother AbRam.
Shah Rukh Khan is on a vacation with his family and their photos from the trip are getting all the attention on social media. Thanks to the Zero actor and his wife Gauri Khan, who have been sharing photos and videos with their three kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. And now it is SRK’s eldest son Aryan who has joined his parents in posting pictures from the exotic family outing.

On Friday evening, Aryan took to his official Instagram account and shared a photo of him with his younger brother AbRam. More than the photo of the two handsome kids, it is the caption written along it which caught attention. “Nobody lays a hand on my brother,” wrote Aryan. Like any other elder brother, Aryan also seems to be protective towards his five-year-old brother. In the photo, while Aryan looks dapper, AbRam is as cute as a button like always.

shah rukh khan sons photo Aryan Khan posted a photo with AbRam with an adorable caption. (Photo: Aryan Khan/Instagram)

Before Aryan, dad Shah Rukh shared a small clip of his little one on his Instagram story. In the short clip, King Khan and AbRam recreated the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge scene where Amrish Puri and Khan fed the pigeons. Also, AbRam and Suhana’s bonding was much visible in a photograph posted by Gauri where AbRam sat in his sister’s lap as she hugged her.

See other photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam

shah rukh khan photos Shah Rukh Khan’s picture with Suhana. (Picture credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram) suhana khan photos Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan is already a star with a huge fan following on social media. suhana, abram photos Gauri Khan shared this photo of Suhana and AbRam on her Instagram account.

This is after a long time that the fans are getting to see Shah Rukh and family in the same frame. The actor has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Zero and is now spending some quality time with his family. Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero is scheduled to release on December 21.

