Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan and AbRam are soaking up the sun in Barcelona

After attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement, Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan along with AbRam Khan took off for Barcelona. Gauri on Sunday evening shared a photo of SRK with his handsome sons.

“Best a woman can get… soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona,” read the caption of the latest photos of these Khans. While in one photo, we saw SRK, Aryan and AbRam, in another photo, it is just the brothers.

At Akash and Shloka’s engagement bash too, Aryan accompanied his parents. SRK’s bestie Karan Johar had also shared photos with SRK and Aryan from Ambani’s party. While Karan captioned a photo with the father-son duo as “we are family”, in another photo, Karan referred to Aryan as “the godson.”

See the latest photo of Shah Rukh Khan with his sons AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan:

Best a woman can get… soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/sz1ayHWVu7 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 1, 2018

See more photos of Shah Rukh Khan and family from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement:

SRK also performed at last night’s Ambani bash and fan pages shared photos and videos of the same. See them here:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Anand L. Rai directorial Zero. He plays a vertically challenged man in the December 21 release.

