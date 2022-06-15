Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman’s photo from Nayanthara’s wedding is giving ‘Dil Se’ vibes to fans

Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman had a mini Dil Se reunion at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding in Mahabalipuram. Rahman’s son AR Ameen on Wednesday posted a click with his father and SRK on Instagram, and it took no time to grab the attention of fans.

In the photo, Shah Rukh is all suited up. Rahman and Ameen, meanwhile, sport traditional attire.

Jonita Gandhi took to the comments section and wrote, “3 dapper boys.” A fan commented, “Alexa, play Dil Se re.” Fans also recalled SRK and Rahman’s musical outings like Dil Se, Swades, One 2 Ka 4 and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 in Mahabalipuram after dating for seven years. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman, Rajinikanth Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sarathkumar, Shalini Ajithkumar, Kushboo, Anirudh Ravichander, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Atlee also attended the wedding.

On the work front, Nayanthara has O2, Gold with Prithviraj, Godfather with Chiranjeevi and Jawan with SRK in her kitty.