Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman’s photo from Nayanthara’s wedding is giving ‘Dil Se’ vibes to fans

Shah Rukh Khan, who's working with Nayanthara in Jawan was among the select guests at her wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 9:32:12 pm
shah rukh khan nayanthara wedding ar rahman ar ameenShah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman attended Nayanthara's wedding. (Photo: Instagram/AR Ameen)

Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman had a mini Dil Se reunion at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding in Mahabalipuram. Rahman’s son AR Ameen on Wednesday posted a click with his father and SRK on Instagram, and it took no time to grab the attention of fans.

In the photo, Shah Rukh is all suited up. Rahman and Ameen, meanwhile, sport traditional attire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

Jonita Gandhi took to the comments section and wrote, “3 dapper boys.” A fan commented, “Alexa, play Dil Se re.” Fans also recalled SRK and Rahman’s musical outings like Dil Se, Swades, One 2 Ka 4 and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Also read |Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan issue apology for wearing footwear inside Tirupati temple post legal notice

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 in Mahabalipuram after dating for seven years. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman, Rajinikanth Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sarathkumar, Shalini Ajithkumar, Kushboo, Anirudh Ravichander, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Atlee also attended the wedding.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan plays a scientist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra

On the work front, Nayanthara has O2, Gold with Prithviraj, Godfather with Chiranjeevi and Jawan with SRK in her kitty.

