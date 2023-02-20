Shah Rukh Khan answers who will be the next ‘big thing’ after him, reveals what he disliked about Pathaan: ‘I will have to be fired, won’t retire’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and engaged his fans in yet another AMA session. However, this time, the actor had changed the rules and he told his fans to ask him something sweeter, irrelevant & fun. He named it ‘Don’t Ask SRK’.

SRK wrote on Twitter, “So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins ).”

So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins ) — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

When one of the users asked him if he was feeling like the ‘King of the world,’ SRK gave a hilarious reply and said, “Right now cleaning my son’s toys….and can’t find a crucial Lego piece…so King Ving I am not feeling like.” One of the fans also questioned SRK about who will be the next big thing in Bollywood once Pathaan retires. SRK had the perfect answer ready and he said, “I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!”

I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!! https://t.co/YHSQZ3ndub — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

When asked about the kind of roles and genres he would like to explore, SRK said, “Now I like to play what I think people would like me to play…I have evolved as an actor I think. My personal likes are diminishing.”

Shah Rukh also dismissed reports that he has a garage full of cool cars. When a user asked him to reveal his favourite car, the actor said, “Actually I don’t have any cool cars….except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars i allegedly have are bogus.” The actor is a brand ambassador of Hyundai.

I have lots of pets I just don’t put their pics on social media…don’t want them to become more famous than me…. https://t.co/JhdwLJKEXk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Talking about the most ‘hard’ scene in Pathaan, SRK said that the body shots were hard to shoot because he was shy and cold. When someone asked him what he disliked abut Pathaan, the actor joked that it ended too fast.

Shah Rukh also said that he has a lot of pets. He wrote, “I have lots of pets I just don’t put their pics on social media…don’t want them to become more famous than me.”