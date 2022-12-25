Shah Rukh Khan answers if Santa has visited Mannat on Christmas: ‘Ghar ke bahar bahut traffic hai’

Shah Rukh Khan may not have donned the red suit but he was very much the Santa Claus bearing goodies when he decided to answer his fans’ questions during an ‘AskSRK’ session on Christmas. With a mix of fun, sweet and naughty, the Pathaan actor was on the ball as always.

He wrote on Twitter, “Merry Christmas to all. Spent the day designing and enjoying Christmas goodies with lil one. He has given me a little break now so maybe a quick #AskSRK then back to merriment.” Among the first few questions he was asked was whether Santa has visited Mannat. A fan asked, “Aapke ghar Santa aaye the?” To this, the actor replied, “Pahunch rahein honge…suna hai ghar ke bahar traffic bahut hai.”

A fan also asked why the delay in trailer of Pathaan, which is releasing on January 25. The actor joked, “Ha ha Meri marzi!!! It will come when it comes.” Another one referenced the actor flying a chopper in Pathaan teaser and asked, “Helicopter chalana kab seekha apne?” The actor responded in the same vein, “Cycle chalane ki training ke saath saath….”

Shah Rukh’s look in the film, where he sports 8-pack abs at the age of 57, has been in the news. When asked how long did it take him to build the bod, the actor answered, “57 years.” He also revealed his weight at present is “just a tad below 70 kg.”

When asked whether Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was ahead of its time, SRK said, “I don’t think about the past good or bad. If it ain’t good it ain’t good….things have to be relevant.” He also revealed the secret of his sense of humour. “Keep your heart gentle and think of all as your own friends…and enjoy every moment of life….” When a fan asked why he is so good looking, the actor said, “Maa Baap ke genes acche the!”

He ended the AMA writing, “Have to go now….little one calling. Thank u all. Have a very Happy New Year and a Merry Christmas. All be happy and may you all have the best days of your life henceforth…and forever. Bless you.”