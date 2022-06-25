Shah Rukh Khan announces Salman Khan is a part of Pathaan, says they are ‘family’: ‘Whoever makes a mistake, the other becomes the elder brother’

scorecardresearch
Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
Updated: June 25, 2022 6:16:04 pm
shah rukh khan salman khanShah Rukh Khan will also be seen making a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. (Photo: PR Handout)

Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday did his first-ever Instagram Live during which he spilled the beans on Pathaan, his much-awaited YRF film. The actor, who completed 30 years of his journey in the Hindi film industry, opened up about his bond with Salman Khan. He hinted that Salman might be a part of a song in Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana among others.

“With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There is only love experience, happy experiences, friendly experiences and brotherly experiences. So, it is amazing whenever I get to work with him,” Shah Rukh Khan said when a fan asked him his experience of working with the actor.

ALSO READ |Shah Rukh Khan treats fans to Pathaan motion poster as he celebrates 30 years ‘and not counting’ in films

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

He continued, “We haven’t done a full-fledged film together apart from Karan Arjun, which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in Zero and did a song with me. Now, in Pathaan. I don’t know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to in Tiger 3 also. So, it is great fun working with him.”

As the live continued, SRK spoke about how Salman is his family. “He is like a brother. We don’t know which one of us is elder. Each of us behaves like an elder brother on different days. Whoever makes a mistake, the other dons the role of an elder brother,” he described.

During the live, Shah Rukh also shared that the team of Pathaan might release the trailer in November or December. On Saturday morning, the makers shared the actor’s first look from the YRF film.

