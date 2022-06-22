‘Shah Rukh Khan arrived late, but apologised for the delay’: Crew member recalls being ‘overwhelmed’ by SRK’s humility

Cinematographer Lawrence D’Cunha, who recently worked with Shah Rukh Khan on an ad film, shared a picture with the star and shared anecdotes about working with him. Lawrence took to Instagram on Tuesday to post the picture, and recalled what a ‘gentleman’ Shah Rukh was.

The picture showed Lawrence posing inside a restroom set next to Shah Rukh, who was dressed simply in a grey T-shirt and was clean-shaven. Lawrence wrote in the caption of his post, “Shah Rukh Khan. My first ad film shoot with King Khan!!! Although he shot throughout the night for his upcoming movie, he came slightly behind schedule but sweetly apologised for the delay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence Dcunha (@lawrencedcunha)

He added, “He was very respectful, thoroughly professional, yet joking and making people laugh on the set. We didn’t have a stand in for him, so he sat on the mark and asked me if I could continue with my lighting while he was rehearsing his lines. His acknowledgement towards his technicians and crew overwhelmed me, that he addressed each one by their names. There was no dull moment with him on the set. When the shoot was finally done, he shook hands with everyone. He stayed till the very end and even clicked pictures with all of us. Such a gentleman!!!”

Shah Rukh’s fans flooded the comments section with praise for their favourite star. “SRK-The sweetest, purest, and the most humble human being in the entire universe,” one person wrote. Another commented, “That’s why he is king.”

The actor is currently in the midst of staging an elaborate career comeback following over four years of relative inaction. He started appearing in advertisements towards the end of last year, and has since announced his three-film comeback. Shah Rukh, whose last big screen appearance came in 2018’s Zero, will be seen next in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, followed by Atlee’s Jawan, and will close out 2023 with Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.