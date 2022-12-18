Shah Rukh Khan and Wayne Rooney discuss Pathaan: ‘He is the guy you call when you are all tied up and can’t find solutions’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined football legend Wayne Rooney at the Jio Cinema and Sports 18 studio for the FIFA World Cup Final. Shah Rukh was all hearts for Rooney and said that for him Rooney was ‘Pathaan’.

SRK said that he is very excited for Pathaan because he always wanted to be an action hero. When Rooney asked Shah Rukh, “Who is Pathaan?”, the actor replied, “Pathaan is the guy you call last minute, when you are all tied up and can’t find solutions. You can’t get a goal and you know the guy who is going to get it for you when you are in trouble, when you need a break, when you need a victory, who are you going to call? ‘Mr Wayne Rooney,’” Shah Rukh answered.

“For me if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, it will always be Wayne Rooney.” he added. Wayne Rooney also did Shah Rukh Khan’s famous hand gesture towards the end and they hugged each other.

Shah Rukh Khan also revealed in which role he would cast Wayne Rooney. The actor said, “When you want someone to come and save it at the last moment, Wayne Rooney is the man, same as Pathaan. So, I would choose him as Pathaan.”

Pathaan also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The Siddharth Anand directorial is all set to release on January 25 in theatres.