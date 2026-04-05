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Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan add star power at a wedding celebration. See inside videos
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Bhushan Kumar were among the prominent guests at Rajat Sharma’s daughter’s wedding.
Bollywood’s biggest stars attended the grand wedding of senior journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter, Disha, Saturday night in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony, reportedly conducted according to South Indian rituals, brought together several well-known personalities from diverse fields, making it a star-studded affair.
Many well-known film industry celebrities were present, adding glamour to the event, which quickly gained widespread attention online. Among the notable attendees were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Rajat Sharma’s daughter, Disha, married Sudarshan M J, a fellow legal professional from Tamil Nadu.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was a key highlight of the event. The actor warmly greeted the newlyweds and interacted with guests; videos of his appearance quickly went viral on social media. His presence added a special charm to the celebrations, with fans praising his graceful and humble demeanour. SRK graced the wedding with his manager, Pooja Dadlani.
Shah Rukh Khan at a wedding:
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Salman Khan also attended the wedding, arriving with family members. His appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan created a buzz among fans, as glimpses of the two megastars at the same event rarely go unnoticed.
Salman Khan at the wedding:
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Other high-profile guests included PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and filmmaker Bhushan Kumar. Spiritual leaders Baba Ramdev and Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also attended the wedding ceremony.
See more videos from the wedding:
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Pictures and videos from the celebration continue to circulate online, giving fans a closer look at the grand festivities and the rare gathering of Bollywood’s biggest names under one roof.
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the action film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.
The film marks Suhana’s grand theatrical debut and also reunites Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for their sixth collaboration. King is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.
Salman Khan’s upcoming project
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, a war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film stars Salman as an Indian Army colonel leading his troops against a larger Chinese force in a gripping last-stand battle.
It aims to present a raw portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience while exploring themes of love and family.
The film also features Chitrangada Singh and was initially scheduled for release on April 17, but has since been postponed; a new release date has yet to be announced.
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