Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan add star power at a wedding celebration. See inside videos

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan made a dashing appearance at a wedding in Mumbai last night.

Bollywood’s biggest stars attended the grand wedding of senior journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter, Disha, Saturday night in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony, reportedly conducted according to South Indian rituals, brought together several well-known personalities from diverse fields, making it a star-studded affair.

Many well-known film industry celebrities were present, adding glamour to the event, which quickly gained widespread attention online. Among the notable attendees were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajat Sharma’s daughter, Disha, married Sudarshan M J, a fellow legal professional from Tamil Nadu.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was a key highlight of the event. The actor warmly greeted the newlyweds and interacted with guests; videos of his appearance quickly went viral on social media. His presence added a special charm to the celebrations, with fans praising his graceful and humble demeanour. SRK graced the wedding with his manager, Pooja Dadlani.