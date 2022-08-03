Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani are engrossed in a deep conversation in this viral leaked photo from the sets of Dunki

August 3, 2022 2:26:03 pm
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s leaked pictures from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki in Budapest are doing rounds on the internet. The picture features the superstar in an all black outfit having a deep conversation with filmmaker Hirani, with the rest of the crew surrounding them.
@iamsrk 👑 Spotted Shooting for #Dunki With @RajkumarHirani @taapsee #Srk #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #SalmanKhan #Bollywood #Budapest pic.twitter.com/sIGLgvFVQI
— The_Faizan (@faizan9siddiqui) August 1, 2022
Dunki, which is said to be an ‘emotional-romantic comedy,’ is all set to hit the theaters on December 22, 2023. The film is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chilies Entertainment and also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. Gauri Khan is also associated with the production.
Earlier, snaps of Shah Rukh and Taapsee had gone viral on the internet. In the said picture, Shah Rukh was seen kneeling with a bag in his hand, Taapsee Pannu was looking away from the actor and was caught laughing.
Shahrukh Khan kneels in front of Taapsee Pannu On the sets of #Dunki pic.twitter.com/YkSnKBloxp
— 💝🌹💖jaggirmRanbir💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) July 28, 2022
Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh had written at the time of the announcement, “Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023 .”
The shooting for Dunki had begun in July along with Taapsee and the lead actors wrapped the film shoot on Tuesday.
Subscriber Only Stories
Shah Rukh Khan will make a comeback next year after a gap of four years. He was last seen in Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma which had tanked at the box office. SRK will be seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has a film lined up with Tamil director Atlee titled Jawan. As for Taapsee, she was last seen in the movie Shabaash Mithu, a biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Latest News
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NALSA
Pune: Inflation, rising interest rates cast shadow over real estate sector
Dulquer Salmaan on pan-India films: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan went beyond borders long ago
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt thoroughly impresses with her chic maternity style
Suresh N Patel sworn in as Central Vigilance Commissioner
Rajkot: Robbery bid foiled; cop, 2 suspects injured
Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today
Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip
Dia Mirza’s emotional note on niece Tanya’s death: ‘Like a first born child to me’
Job applicant sends meme in response to rejection mail, gets interview call
Govind Pansare murder case: Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House