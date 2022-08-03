scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani are engrossed in a deep conversation in this viral leaked photo from the sets of Dunki

A new photograph from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki has leaked online and gone viral. The picture also features director Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki releases next year in cinemas.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 2:26:03 pm
Shahrukh KhanShah Rukh Khan's Dunki will release in December, 2023. (Photo: Shahrukh Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s leaked pictures from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki in Budapest are doing rounds on the internet. The picture features the superstar in an all black outfit having a deep conversation with filmmaker Hirani, with the rest of the crew surrounding them. 

Dunki, which is said to be an ‘emotional-romantic comedy,’ is all set to hit the theaters on December 22, 2023. The film is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chilies Entertainment and also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. Gauri Khan is also associated with the production. 

Earlier, snaps of Shah Rukh and Taapsee had gone viral on the internet. In the said picture, Shah Rukh was seen kneeling with a bag in his hand, Taapsee Pannu was looking away from the actor and was caught laughing. 

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh had written at the time of the announcement, “Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023 .”

Also read |Suhana Khan holds Shweta Bachchan’s hand as they step out with Agastya Nanda. Watch

The shooting for Dunki had begun in July along with Taapsee and the lead actors wrapped the film shoot on Tuesday. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

Shah Rukh Khan will make a comeback next year after a gap of four years. He was last seen in Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma which had tanked at the box office. SRK will be seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has a film lined up with Tamil director Atlee titled Jawan. As for Taapsee, she was last seen in the movie Shabaash Mithu, a biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj. 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:26:03 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
Govind Pansare murder case

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders
Yes Bank-DHFL case

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander turns a water baby as she holidays with husband James in Thailand
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement