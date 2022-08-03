Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani are engrossed in a deep conversation in this viral leaked photo from the sets of Dunki

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s leaked pictures from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki in Budapest are doing rounds on the internet. The picture features the superstar in an all black outfit having a deep conversation with filmmaker Hirani, with the rest of the crew surrounding them.

Dunki, which is said to be an ‘emotional-romantic comedy,’ is all set to hit the theaters on December 22, 2023. The film is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chilies Entertainment and also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. Gauri Khan is also associated with the production.

Earlier, snaps of Shah Rukh and Taapsee had gone viral on the internet. In the said picture, Shah Rukh was seen kneeling with a bag in his hand, Taapsee Pannu was looking away from the actor and was caught laughing.

Shahrukh Khan kneels in front of Taapsee Pannu On the sets of #Dunki pic.twitter.com/YkSnKBloxp — 💝🌹💖jaggirmRanbir💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) July 28, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh had written at the time of the announcement, “Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023 .”

The shooting for Dunki had begun in July along with Taapsee and the lead actors wrapped the film shoot on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh Khan will make a comeback next year after a gap of four years. He was last seen in Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma which had tanked at the box office. SRK will be seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has a film lined up with Tamil director Atlee titled Jawan. As for Taapsee, she was last seen in the movie Shabaash Mithu, a biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj.