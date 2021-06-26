Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to star in Atlee’s upcoming Hindi film?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan is yet to be officially announced but the reports around his supposed next project with Atlee have been doing the rounds of social media for a while now, The latest reports suggest that the Atlee directorial will feature Nayanthara alongside SRK.

Atlee has made a mark with films like Bigil, Mersal but this will be his maiden Bollywood film. Rumours suggest that the big budget project has been in the making for over a year now, and the film’s team has even started the pre-production on the film.

However, the actors and the filmmaker are tightlipped about the film and will spill the beans as and when it is the right time for doing so, as for now SRK is busy shooting Siddharth Anand’s Pathan for Yash Raj Films, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Nayanthata, who was recently seen in films like A. R. Murugadoss’ Darbar opposite Rajinikanth, R.J. Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman and Appu N. Bhattathiri’s Nizhal, is gearing up for director Siva’s Annaatthe, co-starring Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh.

As Shah Rukh Khan’s debut film Deewana completed 29 years since its release on June 25, the actor took to his social media platforms to thank his fans for the overwhelming love he has received over the years. SRK had tweeted, “Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the love of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved….”