Shah Rukh Khan and I are not friends: Ajay Devgn

Actor Ajay Devgn, who is often pitted against Shah Rukh Khan, says the two may not be best of friends but they stand by each other.

There were reports of a cold war between the two actors during the release of SRK’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and Ajay’s ‘Son of Sardar’ in 2012 where Ajay accused producers Yash Raj Films of using their dominant position in market to get more screens for ‘JTHJ’.

And recently there was a patch up buzz when SRK visited the sets of Ajay’s upcoming film ‘Singham Returns’. Ajay, however, denies that they had any issue between them.

“He was shooting… so he just dropped in. I don’t know why this news about a patch up. When there is no problem then where is the question of a patch up,” Ajay told PTI.

The actor admits that there was no friendship between them at any point of time and it is not there even now. “We are not friends but that doesn’t mean we are enemies. We are colleagues and we are there for each other as we are part of the same industry. I am sure if I need some support tomorrow, he will be there and vice versa,” he said.

The trailer of Shah Rukh’s upcoming film ‘Happy New Year’ will be attached to Ajay’s soon-to-be-released film ‘Singham Returns’.

“He asked us if we can attach the trailer and we said yes. It was his idea,” Ajay said. Though Ajay is not friends with SRK, he is on good terms with Salman Khan.

“He is a colleague of my mine and a friend. I think Salman can carry off anything on screen. He is so watchable on screen that even a bad film will work,” Ajay said.

The actor also praised Salman for his charity work. Ajay is looking forward to the release of ‘Singham Returns’, which is scheduled to release in mid-August.

