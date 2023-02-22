scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan work out together on terrace in throwback video; greet people on the streets: ‘Do you want to watch…’

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from the 1990s is doing the rounds on social media.

srk 1200Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in an old video.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan work out together on terrace in throwback video; greet people on the streets: ‘Do you want to watch…’
Shah Rukh Khan once could easily drive through Mumbai and meet people. In a throwback video doing the rounds on social media, a young SRK, who was in the midst of shooting Karan Arjun, waves to people from a terrace and then proceeds to work out with wife, celebrity designer Gauri Khan on a stepping machine. The video also sees him cuddling a dog.

The video begins with Shah Rukh waving at fans, and then proceeding to work out with Gauri on the machine. He then drives through the city, meeting fans who say, “Shah Rukh Khan is here…” SRK warns them to be careful and not hurt themselves. “Aaram se,” he keeps saying. “I’ll come back,” he promises. He meets a child on the street and asks her, “You want to watch a film shooting? Do you want to watch a film or act in one?” The child answers that she wants to act with him.

The video saw much love from fans. One fan wrote, “The rise of SRK has been a story in itself.” Another fan added, “This is a priceless find…” Yet another fan commented, “Why it’s always that the today’s young heroes no matter who , I don’t connect with them the way I connect with all the 90’s stars … Everyone looked Cute and good … Pure Video…”

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after over four years with the film Pathaan, which has crossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide and Rs 500 crore in India. The actor has two more releases this year, including Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 16:03 IST
