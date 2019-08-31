Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s blanket fight will remind you of your better half

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s latest TV commercial is out and after watching it, you are bound to be in awe of the real-life romance of Bollywood’s King of Romance.

In the D’Decor commercial, helmed by Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, Shah Rukh and Gauri are in their bedroom. While Gauri is reading a magazine, SRK is enjoying his morning sleep. Meanwhile, the doorbell rings and Bollywood’s power couple, like any other couple, try to convince each other to open the door.

Knowing all about her husband’s false promises and laziness, Gauri Khan pretends to be asleep. After some time, Shah Rukh Khan gives in and gets up to see who’s at the door. But not before telling Gauri that she’s not that great an actor and walking away with the blanket.

It’s heartwarming to see the chemistry of Shah Rukh, the man who redefined romance for many, with his real-life partner Gauri.

Punit Malhotra shared the video on social media with the caption, “Presenting the king of romance .. and the queen! 😃 Capturing an entire lifetime of a love story in few moments! ❤️ @gaurikhan @iamsrk @DDecorDiaries @DharmaTwoPointO.”

This is the second D’Decor ad this year featuring the couple. The previous video also showcased the bond between Shah Rukh and Gauri.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Netflix original Bard Of Blood, produced under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The show is all set to stream on September 27.