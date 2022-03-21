Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone twin in black as they shoot for Pathaan, she shows paparazzi the middle finger

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are busy shooting for their next film, Pathaan in Spain. New photos of the stars from the country have been leaked online. In the latest photos, Deepika is wearing a blouse and sarong, with SRK next to her, holding a drink. In the other photos as captured by the Spanish paparazzi, she’s wearing a thick black coat, and seems to be showing the middle finger at the paps—something that confused fans, as many wondered whether she was upset about the photos of herself in a swimsuit last week being leaked online.

A paparazzo account posted the photo on Instagram and captioned it, “Deepika Padukone’s gesture probably directed at those who took photos of the shoot from the public street.”

The photos led to much discussion on Reddit. One wrote, “What’s happening? Have people been clicking despite being asked not to? Is she angry because of those bikini photos? Those photos looked awkward so I don’t think they were leaked on purpose.” Another added, “Let the film release first before you people start jumping to conclusions..and it’s common now a days to show middle finger what’s the big deal…if this was done by any hollywood actress.. it would be named as cool iconic.” Deepika had earlier been papped shooting a pool sequence.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will release in January 2023. It marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to Bollywood after almost five years. His last outing was Zero in 2018.