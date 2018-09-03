Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam celebrate Janmashtami

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam celebrated Krishnashtami also known as Janmashtami at their residence Mannat in Mumbai. The actor looked extremely kicked about breaking dahi handi, an important part of the festival which is celebrated on the occasion of Lord Krishna’s birthday. The actor’s wife Gauri Khan also joined the celebrations. AbRam was also quite excited about celebrating the occasion. The father-son duo were also seen greeting the crowd who were waiting outside the mansion.
SRK also wished his fans a very Happy Janmashtami.
Check out the photos here:
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Zero. The actor will play the role of a vertically challenged man called Bauaa Singh. The film will head to theatres in December this year.
