Monday, September 03, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam celebrate Janmashtami

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam celebrated Janmashtami at Mannat. The photos will surely make your day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2018 7:22:43 pm
Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam celebrated Janmashtmi Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam celebrated Janmashtami in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam celebrated Krishnashtami also known as Janmashtami at their residence Mannat in Mumbai. The actor looked extremely kicked about breaking dahi handi, an important part of the festival which is celebrated on the occasion of Lord Krishna’s birthday. The actor’s wife Gauri Khan also joined the celebrations. AbRam was also quite excited about celebrating the occasion. The father-son duo were also seen greeting the crowd who were waiting outside the mansion.

SRK also wished his fans a very Happy Janmashtami.

Check out the photos here:

shah rukh khan dahi handi Shah Rukh Khan trying to break dahi handi. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan Janmashtami Shah Rukh Khan finally broke the dahi handi. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) abram and shah rukh khan photos AbRam Khan trying to break the dahi handi, a ritual followed on the occasion of Janmashtmi. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan holds abram Shah Rukh Khan holding AbRam Khan in his arms. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh and abram in mannat Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan wave at fans and shutterbugs.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh photos Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan wished everyone Happy Janmashtami.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Zero. The actor will play the role of a vertically challenged man called Bauaa Singh. The film will head to theatres in December this year.

