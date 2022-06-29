‘Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan aren’t my brothers’: R Madhavan says it would be ‘presumptuous’ of him to claim this

Actor R Madhavan, who is making his directorial debut with the upcoming biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, has said that even though Shah Rukh Khan agreed to appear in the film free of charge, he can’t call SRK a ‘brother’.

In an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Madhavan said that Shah Rukh had no reason to do the film for free, but it is out of sheer magnanimity that he chose to be a part of the project. He said in Hindi, “Let me tell you honestly, I don’t think of Shah Rukh Khan as my brother. That would be too presumptuous of me. He is a massive superstar. He had no reason to be a part of my film. And it’s not like we socialise or party together. He is a superstar, and I’m an admirer.”

Madhavan continued, “He is also an outsider, but the amount of grace that he has, the amount of passion that he has shown me, the entire time that I have known him… From when we were shooting for Zero, and going before that and inviting me to his house, knowing that Sarita is a big fan of his. He has always shown us love, and I want to imbibe those qualities from him.”

Madhavan had a similar comment about his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan as well. “How can I call him my brother, he’s a superstar.”

The actor has been busy working on his passion project, Rocketry, for over half-a-decade. He took over as director after original filmmaker Anant Mahadevan dropped out. In the interview, Madhavan said that his earnings were halted during this time, and whatever projects he took on were to pool funds into Rocketry. He revealed that he doesn’t own a house, but has promised his wife that they will purchase a home for themselves after Rocketry is released.

The film was shot simultaneously in three languages–Hindi, Tamil and English–and will be released in theatres on Friday.