Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan add star power to Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding, see videos and photos

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, tied the knot with longtime partner Saaniya Chandhok in a grand ceremony on Thursday in Mumbai attended by celebrities from all walk of life. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were also among the high profile guests who attended the wedding ceremony along with the Bachchan family.

Shah Rukh Khan attends with Gauri and Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan kept his look classic and sophisticated in an ivory sherwani paired with matching trousers and brown formal shoes. He completed the ensemble with his signature tinted sunglasses.

Gauri Khan opted for a mustard yellow saree adorned with delicate silver embellishments and sequin work. She paired the saree with diamond jewellery, including a necklace and earrings, while her hair was styled in soft waves.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding with his family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding with his family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan chose a gold-toned embroidered lehenga with floral detailing along the skirt, paired with a sheer dupatta draped over her shoulders. She accessorised the look with a sparkling necklace and matching earrings, while her long hair was styled in loose waves.

Aamir Khan in a classic festive look

Aamir Khan also attended the wedding in a deep red silk kurta paired with white churidar trousers. The actor kept his style simple and elegant, pairing the outfit with black formal shoes and black-framed glasses.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make a stylish appearance

The Bachchan family also marked their presence at the wedding. Abhishek Bachchan wore a black bandhgala-style sherwani with subtle button detailing, paired with matching trousers. His look was completed with black-framed glasses.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked graceful in a powder blue embroidered anarkali suit featuring delicate silver threadwork and embellishments. She paired the outfit with a sheer dupatta and accessorised with statement earrings and a clutch. Her long hair was styled in soft waves.

Amitabh Bachchan chose a classic white kurta-pyjama paired with a shawl, while Jaya Bachchan looked elegant in an off-white saree with a golden border, accessorising her look with a flower gajra in her hair.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok make a regal appearance

Newlyweds Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok looked radiant in traditional attire as they posed for photographs during the celebrations.

Arjun opted for a deep red sherwani intricately embroidered with gold motifs, paired with ivory trousers and brown formal shoes. Saaniya looked stunning in a vibrant red bridal lehenga with elaborate gold embroidery and zari work. Her dupatta, draped gracefully over one shoulder, featured heavy borders that complemented the intricate detailing of the outfit.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She accessorised her bridal look with statement jewellery including a diamond and emerald choker, a longer necklace, matching earrings and a maang tikka. She also wore traditional bangles and rings, while her long hair was styled in soft waves and paired with subtle bridal makeup.

Tendulkar family joins the celebration

The Tendulkar family also posed for photographs with the couple. Sachin Tendulkar chose a cream and gold embroidered sherwani paired with white trousers. His wife Anjali Tendulkar wore a vibrant pink saree with intricate gold embroidery and a richly embellished border. She completed the look with polki jewellery including a layered necklace, earrings and a maang tikka.

Their daughter Sara Tendulkar looked graceful in a pastel-toned embellished saree, accessorised with sparkling diamond jewellery and a maang tikka. Her hair was styled in soft waves.

Sachin Tendulkar and family pose for the photographs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sachin Tendulkar and family pose for the photographs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Guests at the wedding

Members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani, were also seen attending the ceremony.

The guest list also included several cricketing stars such as MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge and Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina.

Other attendees included Rahul Dravid with wife Vijeta Dravid, Irfan Pathan with wife Safa Baig, Anil Kumble with wife Chethana Ramatheertha, Ashish Nehra with wife Rushma Nehra, Venkatesh Prasad and Ajit Agarkar with Fatima Ghadially.

The wedding celebrations also saw the presence of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, music composer Shankar Mahadevan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker with his wife Sunita Gowariker.