Have you seen these videos of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Anita Hassanandani?

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan recently shot for the Badla Unplugged video. Badla is produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh shared a teaser video of Badla Unplugged and captioned it as, “Rishtein mein to ye sabke baap lagte hai aur naam bhi hai Shahenshah @amitabhbachchan . But ye chicken wali baat abhi tak dimag mein settle nahi hui #BadlaUnplugged coming soon.”

In the video, we see Shah Rukh Khan learning Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogue ‘Rishte Mein Toh Hum Tumhaare Baap Lagte Hai’ and the two also sing together.

Richa Chadha shared a behind-the-scenes video of a song featuring the Shakeela actor. She wrote, “BTS – video of #NeelSamandar … Here Dada is trying to show me how to feel excited and shy. He is just the most adorable ! Congratulations for the launch @imankitdsouza … Welcome! Sorry I couldn’t be there , but I am certain that I was represented in spirit by everyone”

Kartik Aaryan shot a short video with Shilpa Shetty while he was promoting Luka Chuppi on the sets of Super Dancer 3.

Armaan Malik recently tried rapping. He captioned the video as, “I guess the #GullyBoy fever has taken over all of us! Here’s me rapping a few bars for the very first time over a @snoopdogg”

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti posted a video inspired by Gully Boy song “Mere Gully Mein”. Anita captioned the video as, “Come to the Naagin ki gully every sat-sun on @colorstv The #Gullyboy fever with my gully ki cute girlie”

John Abraham shared a video promoting his upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter.

Vidya Balan is holidaying and making the most of her time away from work.