Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others celebrate Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aamir Khan and others came to wish the Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor rang in his birthday with family and friends. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor turns 37 today. The actor had a big celebration at his residence on Friday evening. The who’s who of the Hindi film industry were in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aamir Khan and others came to wish the Sanju actor on his special day.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor who have recently returned from New York after former’s cancer treatment were also seen arriving for their son’s birthday. On the other hand, Ranbir’s rumoured girlfriend and actor, Alia Bhatt made his day special. Though she was not papped outside the Sanju actor’s house, her photos with the birthday boy were shared by the actor’s fan pages on social media.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu with whom Ranbir worked in Jagga Jasoos, music composer Pritam and Zoya Akhtar also made it to Ranbir’s birthday bash in Mumbai.

Here are all the photos from Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday party in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone was clicked as she came for Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora came along with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor for Ranbir’s birthday celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Kapoor at Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan at Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rishi Kapoor was all smiles as he arrived for Ranbir’s birthday party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Neetu Kapoor at Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Aamir Khan was also present at Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Zoya Akhtar at Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kiran Rao at Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Music composer and singer Pritam was also present at Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Aditya Roy Kapur arrives at Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration. (Express Photo: APH Images
Anurag Basu who has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Barfi and Jagga Jasoos came to wish him on his birthday. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Ranbir is waiting for the release of Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy among others. It is scheduled to hit the screens next year in 2020. He is also a part of Yash Raj Films production Shamshera also starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

