Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others celebrate Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

Ranbir Kapoor turns 37 today. The actor had a big celebration at his residence on Friday evening. The who’s who of the Hindi film industry were in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aamir Khan and others came to wish the Sanju actor on his special day.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor who have recently returned from New York after former’s cancer treatment were also seen arriving for their son’s birthday. On the other hand, Ranbir’s rumoured girlfriend and actor, Alia Bhatt made his day special. Though she was not papped outside the Sanju actor’s house, her photos with the birthday boy were shared by the actor’s fan pages on social media.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu with whom Ranbir worked in Jagga Jasoos, music composer Pritam and Zoya Akhtar also made it to Ranbir’s birthday bash in Mumbai.

On the work front, Ranbir is waiting for the release of Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy among others. It is scheduled to hit the screens next year in 2020. He is also a part of Yash Raj Films production Shamshera also starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.