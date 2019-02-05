A Shah Rukh Khan-Akshay Kumar film? Here’s the biggest roadblock

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all game for a full-fledged film with Akshay Kumar, but he says his timings won’t match with the Good News actor.

Advertising

In a recent interaction with DNA, the Zero actor was asked if he would like to do three films or more in a year or would he like to star opposite Akshay Kumar in a film.

“What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me,” replied SRK.

Further, in the conversation, Shah Rukh said that even if they sign a film together, there is a very less probability that they will meet on the sets of the film. He said, “It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (laughs). He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”

Advertising

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t announced his next project yet. Akshay Kumar, who was seen in Shankar’s 2.0 last year, has five releases in 2019. He will be seen in Good News, Kesari, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Sooryavanshi.