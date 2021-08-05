Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar cheer the loudest as India wins in hockey at Tokyo Olympic 2021: ‘Worth its weight in gold’

It is a historic win for Indian Men's hockey team as it is the first Olympic Hockey medal for India in the last 41 years. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram, Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

India cheered as one as Team India brought home the first Olympic medal in hockey in 41 years on Thursday. Indian men’s hockey team defeated Germany by 5-4 points to clinch the bronze medal. The pulsating match during Tokyo Olympics 2021 saw tense moments before it came India’s way.

Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to congratulate the team and celebrate the win. From Shah Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar to Ranveer Singh, celebs posted about the historic win on their social media handles.

Shah Rukh Khan, who played a hockey coach in Chak De India, shared via Twitter, “Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match.” Akshay Kumar, a dedicated sports fan, tweeted, “Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020.”

Filmmaker Reema Kagti took to Twitter to post, “An Olympic medal for Indian hockey after 41 years! Yay! Well played to the entire team bringing the bronze home.” Ranveer Singh wrote on Twitter, “Historic. Heroic. Humongous. The wait is finally over! Indian Men’s #Hockey Team wins #Bronze at #Tokyo2020. The entire nation is proud! @TheHockeyIndia@WeAreTeamIndia #Olympics #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #IND.”

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal tweeted, “No words..only emotions! #MensHockeyTeam.” Ashwin Mushran shared via Twitter, “Sometimes a #Bronze is worth it’s weight in Gold… Pulled through those last 5 minutes. Well done #ind #Hockey #Olympics.”

See all reactions on Indian men’s hockey team winning bronze at Tokyo Olympic 2021:

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3mdym3Cupa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2021

An Olympic medal for Indian hockey after 41 years! Yay! Well played to the entire team bringing the bronze home. — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) August 5, 2021

Sometimes a #Bronze is worth it’s weight in Gold… Pulled through those last 5 minutes. Well done #ind #Hockey #Olympics — Ashwin Mushran 🇮🇳 (@ashwinmushran) August 5, 2021

Just Historic, MEDAL in hockey after 41 years.#HockeyIndiaTeam the entire nation is extremely proud of you’ll.

Congratulations and Thank you!#Hockey pic.twitter.com/Y50LYhnwJu — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) August 5, 2021

So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal .. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 5, 2021

Earlier Mirabai Chanu Saikhom won a silver medal in weightlifting, PV Sindhu won a bronze in badminton and boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal in boxing.