Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn are joined by a third celebrity in the ‘Vimal universe’, fans think it’s Akshay Kumar

After appearing in a Vimal commercial last year, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan have once again collaborated for yet another ad for the brand. However, this time, a third actor will join Ajay and SRK.

The brand shared a teaser of the ad and asked fans to guess the third celebrity. Most fans seemed convinced that it was Akshay Kumar.

The ad features Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, who are dressed in all-black attire, seated in a car. While Devgn drives the car, SRK sits beside him, wondering who is this new player they are going to see soon. SRK is heard saying in the clip, “Dekhein kaun naya khiladi aaya hai” (Let’s see who this new player is).

The very next moment the audience is treated to a long shot of a silhouette, which appears to be of Akshay Kumar’s. Moreover, Khiladi is a nickname fans often use for Akshay for the stunts he’s pulled off on screen over the years.

A number of fans flooded the comments section of the brand’s post with Akshay Kumar’s name. Now only time will tell if everyone guessed the actor correctly.