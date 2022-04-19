Shah Rukh Khan delivers an important lesson on how to handle defeat as KKR loses to RR: ‘If we have to go down…’

Bollywood star and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter late at night to cheer his team up after they were defeated by Rajasthan Royals. Sharing a tweet lauding his players for their ‘stupendous effort’, King Khan advised them to ‘keep your chins up’.

“Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match & @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up….” SRK tweeted after the match.

While captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Aaron Finch hit 50s, KKR lost by a mere seven runs as they chased the 217 run target set by the RR. The match was held on Monday evening at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This match marked KKR’s third defeat in the Indian Premiere League 2022.

Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match & @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 18, 2022

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan seems to be on a roll with back-to-back film shoots. The actor, who has been busy shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan and Atlee’s next, has now started shooting for yet another film.

According to sources close to the project, SRK started shooting for his next with Rajkumar Hirani earlier this week. The source shared with us, “SRK started shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film on Wednesday. He was shooting for Atlee’s film until last week.”

According to several media reports Shah Rukh Khan’s venture with the 3 Idiots director is an immigration drama which is reportedly set in a village in Punjab, and it has been reported that this is where the film’s cast and crew will continue shooting for a couple of weeks. The film will also be shot in Budapest and London.