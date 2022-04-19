scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Must Read

Shah Rukh Khan delivers an important lesson on how to handle defeat as KKR loses to RR: ‘If we have to go down…’

After Kolkata Knight Riders lost a close match against Rajasthan Royals, co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to boost the team's morale.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 19, 2022 1:01:50 pm
shah rukh khan, kkrShah Rukh Khan in a 2019 KKR match in Kolkata. (Photo: Debajyoti Chakraborty,Kolkata)

Bollywood star and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter late at night to cheer his team up after they were defeated by Rajasthan Royals. Sharing a tweet lauding his players for their ‘stupendous effort’, King Khan advised them to ‘keep your chins up’.

“Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match & @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up….” SRK tweeted after the match.

While captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Aaron Finch hit 50s, KKR lost by a mere seven runs as they chased the 217 run target set by the RR. The match was held on Monday evening at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This match marked KKR’s third defeat in the Indian Premiere League 2022.

Watch Video |Shah Rukh Khan warmly hugging Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party leaves fans gushing about ‘Badshaah and Queen’

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan seems to be on a roll with back-to-back film shoots. The actor, who has been busy shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan and Atlee’s next, has now started shooting for yet another film.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan hints at working with director Atlee: ‘Sitting with Atlee who is…’

According to sources close to the project, SRK started shooting for his next with Rajkumar Hirani earlier this week. The source shared with us, “SRK started shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film on Wednesday. He was shooting for Atlee’s film until last week.”

According to several media reports Shah Rukh Khan’s venture with the 3 Idiots director is an immigration drama which is reportedly set in a village in Punjab, and it has been reported that this is where the film’s cast and crew will continue shooting for a couple of weeks. The film will also be shot in Budapest and London.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement