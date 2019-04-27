Shah Rukh Khan shares an adorable photo of AbRam, says he’s mini SRK

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan keeps his fans updated with his regular social media posts. Recently, the star took to Twitter to share an adorable photo of his son AbRam alongside a picture of his own.

Advertising

“You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way,” read the image’s caption.

This is certainly not the first time SRK has shared a picture of his younger son. In fact, the actor is often seen sharing light moments with little AbRam during various IPL matches.

Shah Rukh was last seen gracing the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, where he poked fun at various film critics, including the likes of Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra. The actor had also vowed to push the boundaries of cinema by challenging himself.

‘You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way’ pic.twitter.com/skdjZevR3I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 27, 2019

Before the award ceremony, SRK had visited China for the Beijing International Film Festival where he spoke about collaborating with the country.

Advertising

“When I walked out, (at the airport) suddenly they screamed… and for a moment I thought they were doing it for something else or someone else, now I have gotten to know that they were from Xinjiang. Thank you everyone from Xinjiang for much love, so many hugs and so many kisses…Maybe we could do a film about Indian and Chinese superheroes… It will be really nice,” the actor had said at the sidelines of the event.

While Shah Rukh is yet to announce a new project wherein he will be acting, the actor is currently basking in the success of his latest production venture Badla which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The actor is also bankrolling Netflix series Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi.