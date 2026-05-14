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Shah Rukh Khan adds Cadillac Escalade worth nearly Rs 5 crore to his car collection
Shah Rukh Khan turned heads in Mumbai as he stepped out in his Cadillac Escalade, regarded as one of the world’s most premium luxury SUVs.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan has once again grabbed headlines after reportedly adding a brand-new Cadillac Escalade to his enviable collection of luxury cars.
Videos and photos of the Bollywood superstar taking the premium SUV out for a drive in Mumbai recently surfaced online and quickly caught the attention of fans.
Cadillac Escalade’s price and features
The Cadillac Escalade is widely regarded as one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world. Since the American automobile brand Cadillac does not officially sell its vehicles in India, the SUV is believed to have been privately imported. Owing to steep import duties and taxes, the estimated on-road price of the luxury vehicle in India is said to be close to Rs 5 crore.
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Powered by a massive 6.2-litre V8 engine, the vehicle combines performance with top-tier comfort and technology. The SUV features a striking 38-inch curved OLED dashboard, plush interiors, advanced entertainment systems, and several high-end luxury features, making it feel more like a private jet on wheels than a regular SUV.
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest appearance comes at a time when fans are already excited over leaked photos from the sets of his upcoming action-thriller King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.
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