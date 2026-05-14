Shah Rukh Khan adds Cadillac Escalade worth nearly Rs 5 crore to his car collection

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has once again grabbed headlines after reportedly adding a brand-new Cadillac Escalade to his enviable collection of luxury cars.

Videos and photos of the Bollywood superstar taking the premium SUV out for a drive in Mumbai recently surfaced online and quickly caught the attention of fans.

Cadillac Escalade’s price and features

The Cadillac Escalade is widely regarded as one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world. Since the American automobile brand Cadillac does not officially sell its vehicles in India, the SUV is believed to have been privately imported. Owing to steep import duties and taxes, the estimated on-road price of the luxury vehicle in India is said to be close to Rs 5 crore.