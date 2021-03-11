Shah Rukh Khan’s action avatar in Pathan is setting the internet ablaze, watch videos

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his next film Pathan in Dubai and a few videos from the set of the YRF film have left the internet ablaze.

In a video clip being circulated online, it appears that SRK is shooting for a fight sequence while standing atop a car. Pathan is being directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone.

Watch the clips from the set of Pathan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anwar Malik (@anwaraliusmani46)

A few weeks ago, Salman Khan shot for a cameo in the SRK starrer in Mumbai. He had earlier confirmed his presence in the film on the finale of Bigg Boss 14 when he said, “When this show ends, we will move to Pathan, then Tiger (3) and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And as eight months will pass, we will be anyway back with Bigg Boss season 15.”

It was earlier speculated that Pathan might release in 2021 but YRF is yet to make any announcements about the release date yet. In fact, earlier this year, when they announced the release calendar for this year, Pathan was missing from the list leading many to believe that Pathan might now release in 2022.

Pathan will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen after 2018’s Zero. The actor-producer has not done any films since the release of the Aanand L Rai feature but has been promising his fans that they will get to see him on celluloid soon. His new year message to fans also hinted that his next could possibly release in 2021.