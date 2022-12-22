Shah Rukh Khan was ‘shy to show’ his abs, says Jhoome Jo Pathaan choreographer. Check out SRK’s behind-the-scenes photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan released its second song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ on Thursday. Soon after the song dropped online, choreographer Bosco Martis shares a behind-the-scenes photo with SRK and called it a “treasured moment.”

Bosco mentioned in his caption that SRK was very shy to show off his abs and thanked him for “nailing” the moves created by the choreographer. He wrote, “This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page. Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one. And you were also so shy to show your abs sir ❤️.. It’s a treasured moment for me for a life time . Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture. All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one . Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan.”

He also called Deepika “the epitome of glamour” and wrote, “@deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour ❤️❤️❤️shining and looking super hot.”

Jhoome Jo Pathaan, sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar has been composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, with lyrics by Kumaar. The song comes after the first track, Besharam Rang, generated a lot of controversy. The song had several politicians objecting to the colours of the outfits worn by the stars of the film. The social media hate against the video was addressed by SRK at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film festival where he said, “I read somewhere negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks SRK’s return to the theatres after four years. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero. After Pathaan, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu as his co-star.