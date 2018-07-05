Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ moment with AbRam cannot be missed

Shah Rukh Khan is holidaying in Europe with daughter Suhana Khan and sons AbRam and Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan is holidaying in Europe with daughter Suhana Khan and sons AbRam and Aryan Khan.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are in for a treat as many family photos of the actor from his vacation in Europe have flooded social media. With Suhana and Aryan studying abroad, it is a rare sight to see the Khan family together, and now that they are together, Gauri Khan has made sure to capture the best moments. She has even posted them on her Instagram account. While Gauri is busy clicking and sharing photos, SRK has an adorable video of his youngest one AbRam to share with his many followers.

On Wednesday, King Khan re-lived a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment with son AbRam. He fed the pigeons as AbRam tried to call them “Aao Aao..” The little Khan seems to be getting into the shoes of his superstar father really well. Later in the video, we even hear the excited five-year-old say in his cute voice, “I think they like it.”

Apart from the delightful video, a photo of SRK’s beautiful daughter Suhana has also surfaced on many fan pages. The young one seems to be having a great family time in France.

Earlier, Gauri had shared a photo where Suhana and AbRam’s sister-brother bond looked endearing. Another photo on her Instagram had Shah Rukh striking a pose with his two sons, Aryan and AbRam. The caption of the photo read, “Best a woman can get… soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona.” Shah Rukh also gave a moment of joy to his fans as he shared a photo of Suhana giving him a peck on his cheek.

Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Europe vacation with Suhana, AbRam, Aryan and Gauri Khan

On the work front, Shah Rukh recently wrapped up the shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Zero which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The December release has a special appearance of Salman Khan, a glimpse of which has already been shared by the makers. Zero will hit the theatres on December 21.

