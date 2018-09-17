Shah Rukh Khan: Our children are our capability, not responsibility

Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan has thanked children for being a source of inspiration and strength to their parents. As part of Sunday musing, the 52-year-old star shared a message for parents, saying, children are not “responsibility” but a “measure of our capability”.

“…When someone says ‘my kid is such a problem’… I want to tell them don’t look at them don’t look at them as that… ‘cos actually their ‘issues are a call to our potential… A source of telling us we can exceed our energies more than we know. Our children are our capability not responsibility,” Shah Rukh posted a short note on Instagram.

Sunday afternoon…for no apparent reason…feel like being a Parent Philosopher. This is to Thank the kids not to give advice to parents… pic.twitter.com/UR5GEwUVwb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 16, 2018

He captioned the post, “Sunday afternoon…for no apparent reason…feel like being a Parent Philosopher. This is to thank the kids not to give advice to parents…” The actor shares three children – Aryan (20), Suhana (18) and AbRam (five) – with wife Gauri Khan.”

Later in the evening, the actor took to Instagram and posted a cute photo of AbRam seeking blessings of Lord Ganesha. He captioned the photo, “Our Ganpati ‘Pappa’ is home, as the lil one calls him.”

Our Ganpati ‘Pappa’ is home, as the lil one calls him. pic.twitter.com/G7pSAgeQlj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 16, 2018

On the work front, Shah Rukh is geared up for the release of his Aanand L Rai directorial, titled Zero. In the film, Shah Rukh will be playing a vertically challenged man named Bauaa Singh. Apart from him, the film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

Zero heads to the theaters on December 21, this year.

