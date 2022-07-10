Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam greet fans on Eid Al Adha, see photos and videos

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam Khan greeted fans who gathered outside their residence Mannat in Mumbai.

In the latest photos and videos, Shah Rukh and Abram were seen waving at fans from the iron balcony of Mannat. While SRK wore a white t-shirt and blue pants, AbRam was dressed in a red t-shirt and black pants.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement on seeing SRK and Abram. A fan wrote on Twitter, “Wasn’t expecting this. Just made my day ❤️.” Another fan’s post read, “Chand nazar aya.” Yet another fan posted, “ShahRukhKhan𓀠 & #AbRam came together to add “chaar chaand” to this blessed day of #EidAlAdha2022.”

See the latest photos and videos of SRK and AbRam:

In May this year, Shah Rukh Khan shared selfies clicked with his fans outside Mannat on the auspicious occasion of Eid. SRK had captioned the photos, “How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline.