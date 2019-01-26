Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar attend Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter’s reception

While 2018 was definitely the year of Bollywood weddings, the trend has continued well into the new year as well. Recently, Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter Sakshi Bhatt tied the knot with Mazahir.

A star-studded reception was held for the industry and close friends on Friday evening at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Bipasha Basu, among others were spotted at the reception.

Cousin and actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt had shared a few photos from the wedding on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, “The baby of the Bhatt family @sakshibhatt ties the knot with Mazahir and ensures the Bhatt family inherits the absolute gems that constitute the Mandasaurwala family! Our grandmother Shireen Nanabhai Bhatt must be smiling so wide in Heaven right now! ❤️❤️❤️ #familytime #weddingbells #loveisstillalive.”

Alia Bhatt also took to the social media to share a photo of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Bhatt from the wedding reception with a caption that read,”My boys.”

Sakshi Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker-producer Mukesh Bhatt and Nilima Bhatt.

Here are the photos from the wedding reception: