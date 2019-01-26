Toggle Menu
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar attend Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter’s receptionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/shah-rukh-khan-aamir-khan-akshay-kumar-attend-mukesh-bhatt-daughter-reception-photos-5555833/

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar attend Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter’s reception

The who's who of the Hindi film entertainment industry was seen attending Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt's wedding reception on Friday evening in Mumbai. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh among others marked their presence.

mukesh bhatt daughter reception photos
A host of celebrities marked their presence at Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter Sakshi Bhatt’s reception (Source: Instagram/aliabhatt; Varinder Chawla)

While 2018 was definitely the year of Bollywood weddings, the trend has continued well into the new year as well. Recently, Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter Sakshi Bhatt tied the knot with Mazahir.

A star-studded reception was held for the industry and close friends on Friday evening at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Bipasha Basu, among others were spotted at the reception.

Cousin and actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt had shared a few photos from the wedding on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, “The baby of the Bhatt family @sakshibhatt ties the knot with Mazahir and ensures the Bhatt family inherits the absolute gems that constitute the Mandasaurwala family! Our grandmother Shireen Nanabhai Bhatt must be smiling so wide in Heaven right now! ❤️❤️❤️ #familytime #weddingbells #loveisstillalive.”

Alia Bhatt also took to the social media to share a photo of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Bhatt from the wedding reception with a caption that read,”My boys.”

Sakshi Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker-producer Mukesh Bhatt and Nilima Bhatt.

Here are the photos from the wedding reception:

Advertising
mukesh bhatt
Mukesh Bhatt looked happy as can be (Source: Varinder Chawla).
anil kapoor
Anil Kapoor flashes a smile for the photographers (Source: Varinder Chawla).
aamir khan, anil kapoor, akshay kumar at mukesh bhatt reception
Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar at the reception (Source: Varinder Chawla).
sakshi bhatt
Bride Sakshi Bhatt with husband Mazahir (Source: Varinder Chawla).
hrithik roshan
Hrithik Roshan was spotted as well (Source: Varinder Chawla).
vidya balan with husband
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur mark their presence (Source: Varinder Chawla).
rekha
Rekha looked lovely as usual (Source: Varinder Chawla).
amitabh bachchan and jaya bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at the venue (Source: Varinder Chawla).
rajkummar rao photos
Rajkummar Rao with girlfriend Patralekha (Source: Varinder Chawla).
vicky kaushal
Vicky Kaushal strikes a pose for the camera (Source: Varinder Chawla).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 The meaning of Patriotic Indian, according to Bollywood
2 Manikarnika box office collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut film to have a queenly opening
3 Thackeray box office collection Day 1: Nawazuddin Siddiqui film to perform well in Maharashtra