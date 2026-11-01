Shah Rukh Khan sneaks out late at night to catch King-themed display on Mumbai Sea Link

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It’s that time of the year again when the “Shah Rukh Khan fever” grips India. Ahead of the 61st birthday of Bollywood’s Baadshah on Monday, November 2, his fans, well-wishers, and team have started making arrangements to make the big day memorable, especially with less than nine weeks to go until the worldwide release of his new film, director Siddharth Anand’s King (2026).
SRK’s night drive to see King display
Adding to the excitement surrounding his birthday and upcoming film, Shah Rukh Khan recently stepped out to see a special tribute to King in Mumbai. Shah Rukh went on a late-night drive to catch a glimpse in person of the large King-themed display on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Thanking Google Gemini for the gesture, the superstar wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing photos of the display, “Dost ho toh Google Gemini jaisa (A friend should be like Google Gemini). Thank you for the KING-sized love always. I had to sneak out for a drive to get this photo, ha ha.”
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Rumours suggest that the makers of King will also unveil a special teaser on Monday to commemorate the occasion. Meanwhile, photos and videos showing a mammoth screen being erected at his residence, Mannat, have grabbed fans’ attention, fueling speculation that a teaser might be released and subsequently played on the building’s screen. However, much like the last two years, Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly skip greeting his fans from Mannat’s balcony this time as well.
Siddharth Anand’s cryptic tweets
Since Thursday, October 29, King director Siddharth Anand has been sharing short phrases on X every day that seem to form a complete sentence once the last one arrives, likely on Monday. So far, he has tweeted, “It’s time for the world to celebrate the King of…”
Dost ho toh Google Gemini jaisa.. Thank you for the KING-sized love always…. had to sneak out for a drive to get this photo ha ha.. @GeminiApp https://t.co/z3kLfG2Wf5
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2026
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Meanwhile, fans from across the country have been flocking to Mumbai to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday near his home. His fans’ association in Pune, Maharashtra, has announced plans to organise the biggest King first-day-first-show (FDFS) in its city. At the same time, different chapters of the organisation are going all out to promote the action thriller.
Also starring Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles, King will hit the screens on December 24, clashing with the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth in the lead roles.