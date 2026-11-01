Shah Rukh Khan sneaks out late at night to catch King-themed display on Mumbai Sea Link

It’s that time of the year again when the “Shah Rukh Khan fever” grips India. Ahead of the 61st birthday of Bollywood’s Baadshah on Monday, November 2, his fans, well-wishers, and team have started making arrangements to make the big day memorable, especially with less than nine weeks to go until the worldwide release of his new film, director Siddharth Anand’s King (2026).

SRK’s night drive to see King display

Adding to the excitement surrounding his birthday and upcoming film, Shah Rukh Khan recently stepped out to see a special tribute to King in Mumbai. Shah Rukh went on a late-night drive to catch a glimpse in person of the large King-themed display on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Thanking Google Gemini for the gesture, the superstar wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing photos of the display, “Dost ho toh Google Gemini jaisa (A friend should be like Google Gemini). Thank you for the KING-sized love always. I had to sneak out for a drive to get this photo, ha ha.”