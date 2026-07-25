Shagufta Ali says Karisma Kapoor was hardworking but had ‘too much attitude’

Veteran actor Shagufta Ali has opened up about her experience of working with Karisma Kapoor, describing the actor as “very hardworking” but claiming she also had “too much attitude”. In a recent interview, Shagufta spoke about Karisma’s behaviour on film sets, shared her views on why the actor’s hit pairing with Govinda eventually came to an end, and praised Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, for handling rumours surrounding the actor with grace.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Shagufta, who worked with Karisma in films such as Hero No. 1, recalled her interactions with the actor.

Asked about Karisma, Shagufta said the actor’s attitude was noticeable while working together.

“Karisma was over-ambitious. She was very hardworking, but she also had too much attitude. It was evident everywhere. The attitude you bring to the set and the way you behave make a difference too.”

Explaining what she meant, she said acting is a collaborative process and requires active participation from both performers.

“When you’re doing scenes with your co-stars, there has to be give and take. If you don’t even ask the other actor a question and only respond with one or two words, how am I supposed to perform? I can’t just keep talking by myself. If we’re doing a scene together or even giving an interview together, both people should speak. Every action needs a reaction.”

Shagufta also recalled occasions when actors would leave after completing their shots.

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“If I’m standing there during your shot and you leave, asking an assistant to give you cues instead, it affects the performance. If I’m there on set to give you cues, then you should also be there for me. Or don’t be. I can perform scenes without cues too. That’s how I’ve managed to survive in this industry for 40 years.”

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Why Govinda and Karisma stopped working together

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were among Bollywood’s most successful on-screen pairings of the 1990s, delivering hits such as Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

Asked why the pair eventually stopped working together, Shagufta said Karisma may have simply moved on.

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“Maybe she lost interest. Maybe the love for it was gone. You never know with heroines and their moods.”

She also believes the audience may have grown tired of seeing the same pair repeatedly.

“The pairing lasted as long as it was meant to. People watched them for as long as they wanted to. After a point, perhaps the audience got an overdose of seeing the same couple together.”

Shagufta shared screen space with Govinda and Karisma in David Dhawan’s Hero No. 1, which also starred Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Kader Khan and Tiku Talsania. Released in 1997, the comedy was one of the year’s biggest box-office successes.

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Shagufta praises Sunita Ahuja’s ‘grace’

The veteran actor also spoke warmly about Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, recalling meeting her during an outdoor shoot.

“Sunita came to an outdoor shoot once with the children. Even then, she hardly stepped out. She always treated everyone with love and respect. I never saw her create a scene on set.”

Referring to the rumours that have surrounded Govinda over the years, Shagufta praised Sunita for the way she handled the situation.

“Sunita showed great grace. If she knew everything and still chose not to react publicly, then she has endured a lot. She is very understanding. Otherwise, she could have created a scene, but she never did.”

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Shagufta’s comments come months after Sunita herself spoke about rumours of Govinda’s alleged affairs during her appearance on Lock Upp 2. She admitted that speculation about his infidelity had existed “from the beginning” of their marriage but said she had learned to live with it. Calling Govinda “a hero”, Sunita said she chose not to make an issue of the rumours publicly and instead focused on her family. Govinda has consistently denied allegations of infidelity.

Shagufta Ali is known for her roles in films such as Hero No. 1, Banarasi Babu and Laila Majnu, as well as television shows including Sanjivani, Sasural Genda Phool and Sasural Simar Ka.