Debut with Rani Mukerji but ‘star kid’ Shadaab is still auditioning: ‘Yash Chopra wanted to launch me’

Shadaab Khan, son of legendary actor Amjad Khan, made his acting debut opposite Rani Mukerji in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997. While the film failed at the box office, Shadaab went on to do a few more films over the years but never found major success in Bollywood. In 2020, his performance as stockbroker Ajay Kedia in the critically acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story marked a comeback of sorts for the actor. Since then, he says he has been consistently auditioning in the hope of landing strong roles again.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Shadaab opened up about losing his father at a young age, struggling to establish himself in the industry, and giving nearly 60 auditions in the last few years despite being a star kid.

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How he landed his debut film

Shadaab shared that he was initially supposed to make his debut with Himalayputra, but things did not work out due to confusion regarding the role. Later, producer Salim Akhtar cast him in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

“At that time, I had undergone a drastic transformation. Before my father’s death, I weighed 145 kgs. After he passed away, I started losing weight and by the time I was 21, I was 67 kgs. The problem was that I became extremely thin. Drastic weight loss takes a huge toll on you. I looked gaunt, drained and odd.”

‘Yash Chopra said he would launch me’

Shadaab recalled meeting filmmaker Yash Chopra, who had shared a close relationship with his father.

“I met Yashji at his house. He was very close to my dad. I told him I wanted to act. He said, ‘Right now, you are not ready. Look at yourself, you have become scrawny. Give yourself a couple of years, go to the gym, get into shape and I will launch you.’”

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His mother too advised him to wait, but he was determined to enter films immediately.

“I couldn’t do it. My father had died and I wanted to make him proud. So I did Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. There was nothing wrong with the film and I won’t blame Salim Akhtar for it. I worked in the film, but it didn’t work.”

‘I have given 55-60 auditions in the last six years’

Shadaab said that after Scam 1992 brought him back into conversations, he hoped more substantial work would follow. However, he claimed that the struggle has continued.

“I am telling you the truth — in the last six years, I have given 55 to 60 auditions for solid roles. Either I was removed after being confirmed or I was rejected and actors who were not as good were cast instead.”

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According to him, not being associated with a powerful camp, PR agency or social media network has hurt his chances.

“I am not part of any big camp in the industry. Secondly, I am not on social media, and that plays a huge role today in getting work. Your popularity on social media determines whether you get a role or not. I don’t have a management agency promoting me. I am not good at PR.”

‘My audition clips were used as reference reels’

The actor also alleged that casting teams often used his audition tapes to guide other actors instead of genuinely considering him for roles.

“I checked and saw 85 to 100 views on some of my audition tapes. You only get those many views on an unlisted link if the audition is being circulated among actors. What they do is think, ‘We won’t cast him because he doesn’t have social media presence or camp backing, but he’s a good actor, so let others use this as reference.’”

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‘They tried to get me out of the role’

Shadaab also recalled a particular incident involving a major web show that was eventually shelved. According to him, he had auditioned for the main villain’s role and was repeatedly asked to tone down his expressions.

“I gave the audition and they said, ‘It’s good, but you are giving expressions. Give a blank face.’ I did that. Then they asked me to go even more blank. I don’t think I could have gone any blanker than that.”

A week later, he was informed that he had been shortlisted for the role, but was then asked to audition for another secondary character as well.

“Later, an AD associated with the project told me I had actually been finalised for the main villain role, but the casting agency was trying to push another actor for the part. He told me the director was happy with my casting, but unfortunately the show never took off.”

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Shadaab said the experience left a lasting impression on him.

“From that day till today, that is the one casting agency I never audition for.”

‘I’m the only star kid still auditioning’

Reflecting on his place in the industry, Shadaab said he often feels stuck between being an insider and outsider.

“I am the only so-called star kid who is still auditioning. Others are in strong positions, part of camps, active on social media and backed by talent agencies.”

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He added, “My father died more than 30 years ago, so I am not in the current star-kid circle. But because I am not technically an outsider either, I don’t belong there as well. I am somewhere in between.”