Shabana Azmi slams troll for disrespecting Javed Akhtar’s ancestors: ‘He was a freedom fighter…’

Bollywood’s veteran couple Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi have condemned trolls for disrespecting the former’s great great grandfather Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi who was also a freedom fighter. Both the icons took to their respective Twitter handles and expressed anger for dragging Khairabadi after Akhtar criticised a website that used photos of 100 Muslim women without consent, alongside degrading text meant to imply they were being auctioned.

It all started when Javed Akhtar, on Tuesday morning, tweeted against the app. As many started targeting him on social media, a person also wrote about his great grandfather.

The user wrote, “Javed Akhtar’s Great grandfather Maulana Fazle Haq Khairabadi, gave a Fatwa to capture and bring down Hanuman gari temple in 1855.. British actually saved the temple.”

This is pure lies . Fazle Haq was a freedom fighter who was sentenced to Kala Pani by the British . He died in the Andamans and his grave is still there where he is revered as a hero .If you want to know more about him read “ Baghi Hindustan “ https://t.co/7P5szOfhMO — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 3, 2022

Shabana Azmi, quoting the tweet quashed the misinformation. She said, “This is pure lies . Fazle Haq was a freedom fighter who was sentenced to Kala Pani by the British . He died in the Andamans and his grave is still there where he is revered as a hero .If you want to know more about him read “Baghi Hindustan”.”

On Tuesday, Akhtar in a fresh tweet expressed anger for dragging his ancestors in the argument. He wrote that after he raised his voice “some bigots have started abusing my great great grand father a freedom fighter who died in kala pani in 1864 What do you say to such idiots.”