Shabana Azmi welcomes daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar, shares a lovely family photo

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently welcomed her new daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar with a lovely family picture featuring the newlyweds Farhan and Shibani, Baba Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Honey Irani, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar’s two daughters, Shakya and Akira Akhtar. “Happy family welcomes lovely #Shibani into the family fold❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Azmi as she shared the photo on Instagram.

A host of celebrities rushed to drop congratulatory messages in the comment section. Dia Mirza dropped a series of heart emojis, while filmmaker and Farhan’s sister Zoya also showered love. Sandhya Mridul wrote in Hindi, “Badhaai aap sab ko (Congratulations, everyone!)”.

Earlier, Shabana had shared a photo with Farhan Akhtar as she embraced him. The lovely picture was captioned, “I love him sooo (sic).”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala with only close friends and family in attendance. Their marriage was registered on February 21, soon after which they made their first appearance as a married couple. The pair on Wednesday shared precious pictures from their union. Farhan shared a black-and-white image from the function and wrote a heartwarming message that read, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

On the work front, not too long ago, Farhan Akhtar announced his return to the director’s chair with the road trip film Jee Le Zaraa. The movie features Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead.