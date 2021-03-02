Shabana Azmi shares ‘iconic photo’ with Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman and Amjad Khan

Shabana Azmi shared a throwback photo with her contemporaries like Hema Malini, late Sanjeev Kumar and Zeenat Aman. (Photo: Shabana Azmi/Instagram)

Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Rakhi, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar sharing a frame will remain an unfulfilled casting coup. But Shabana Azmi has fulfilled this wishful feeling of many fans through a picture featuring all the above mentioned veterans.

Azmi on Tuesday treated fans of classic Bollywood to this unseen photo, calling it “iconic.” “Such an iconic photo ! I wish I knew who the Soviets are in this picture #Hema Malini #Rakhi#Shabana Azmi#Zeenat #Aman #Sanjeev Kumar photo courtesy #Ausaja,” the veteran star wrote in an Instagram post.

The black-and-white picture sees the stunning ladies standing behind the men, who are all smiles sitting on the floor. The photo leaves one with a bitter-sweet feeling as both the leading men– Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar– died quite young, aged 51 and 47 respectively. On the work front, Shabana Azmi recently wrapped up filming of director Shekhar Kapur’s upcoming Hollywood project, What’s Love Got to Do With It. The film also stars Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shazad Latif, Sajal Ali, Rob Brydon and Asim Chaudhry in significant parts.

Film and TV producer Jemima Goldsmith has written and co-produced What’s Love Got to Do With It, which is is expected to be a cross-cultural romantic comedy about love and marriage and is set in the UK and South Asia.

Before What’s Love Got to Do With It, Shabana Azmi has Sheer Qorma up for release. The queer love story also stars Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta.