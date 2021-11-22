scorecardresearch
Monday, November 22, 2021
Shabana Azmi pens note on mother Shaukat Kaifi: ‘You left and everything went wrong’

Shabana Azmi has penned an emotional note on mother Shaukat Azmi's death anniversary. The actor wrote how 'everything went wrong' after her mother's death.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 22, 2021 11:03:19 am
shabana azmi mother shaukatShabana Azmi with her mother Shaukat Kaifi. (Photo: Express Archives)

Shabana Azmi on Monday remembered her late mother Shaukat Kaifi in an emotional post. The veteran actor took to Twitter to pay tribute to Kaifi on the latter’s second death anniversary.

Sharing a picture of Shaukat Kaifi, Shabana Azmi wrote how her departure brought in a lot of struggles for her. “You left in my arms 2 years ago on this day mummy and everything went wrong My near fatal accident followed and the world got swallowed up by the Covid pandemic. Theek hi kehte hain ke jab jab tak badon ka haath aap ke sar par hota hai ghar mein barkat rehti hai.We struggle on…,” Azmi tweeted.

Also read |Shabana Azmi ‘blasted’ Karan Johar after watching Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: ‘She was aghast’

Shaukat Kaifi was a renowned theatre and film personality. She, along with her husband and legendary Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi were the torchbearers of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) and the Progressive Writers Association (IWA).

Kaifi has done memorable roles in critically acclaimed films like Salaam Bombay, Bazaar, Umrao Jaan, Heer Raanjha and Haqeeqat.

Also read |Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar’s get-together with Shabana Azmi is full of love, see inside photos

While Kaifi Azmi passed away in 2002, Shaukat Azmi died in 2019 following a cardiac arrest.

