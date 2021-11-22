Shabana Azmi pens note on mother Shaukat Kaifi: ‘You left and everything went wrong’

Shabana Azmi on Monday remembered her late mother Shaukat Kaifi in an emotional post. The veteran actor took to Twitter to pay tribute to Kaifi on the latter’s second death anniversary.

Sharing a picture of Shaukat Kaifi, Shabana Azmi wrote how her departure brought in a lot of struggles for her. “You left in my arms 2 years ago on this day mummy and everything went wrong My near fatal accident followed and the world got swallowed up by the Covid pandemic. Theek hi kehte hain ke jab jab tak badon ka haath aap ke sar par hota hai ghar mein barkat rehti hai.We struggle on…,” Azmi tweeted.

You left in my arms 2 years ago on this day mummy and everything went wrong My near fatal accident followed and the world got swallowed up by the Covid pandemic.Theek hi kehte hain ke jab jab tak badon ka haath aap ke sar par hota hai ghar mein barkat rehti hai.We struggle on.. pic.twitter.com/DoX1Ahifip — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 21, 2021

Shaukat Kaifi was a renowned theatre and film personality. She, along with her husband and legendary Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi were the torchbearers of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) and the Progressive Writers Association (IWA).

Kaifi has done memorable roles in critically acclaimed films like Salaam Bombay, Bazaar, Umrao Jaan, Heer Raanjha and Haqeeqat.

While Kaifi Azmi passed away in 2002, Shaukat Azmi died in 2019 following a cardiac arrest.