Shabana Azmi recalls mother warned her against marrying Javed Akhtar, he bought an entire flower shop for her: ‘Mat phaso’

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi have been married for 41 years. The two often speak candidly about their relationship, and Shabana has frequently accused Javed — the celebrated writer responsible for penning countless romantic songs — of not being romantic in real life. In a recent interaction, she reiterated the same claim. However, Javed defended himself by recalling the time he bought an entire shop of flowers for her.

Speaking at Mojo Story, Javed Akhtar refused to pinpoint the exact moment he fell in love with Shabana. Offering a pragmatic take, he said that falling in love does not happen the way it is portrayed in films. According to him, love is a gradual process, and one cannot identify a specific moment when he or she falls in love. Responding to his remark, Shabana said, “So he has busted the myth. In case any of you things that because he writes so many romantic songs, he must be a romantic husband. There is not a romantic bone in his body.”