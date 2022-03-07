Shabana Azmi shares photo of Javed Akhtar’s ‘cluttered desk’, says he uses a food trolley to write on

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi shared a photo of husband Javed Akhtar’s study table, revealing that it is entirely too ‘cluttered’. She also mentioned that he has to use a food trolley to write on, instead of his desk, which is filled with books and remote controls. In the photo, Shabana is at work, and busy with writing on the notepad.

Shabana captioned her post, “Javed’s study. Always so cluttered that he has to use a food trolley (peaking from right hand corner) to write on instead of his desk!!” Fans commented, calling it the ‘genius desk’, while others said it was a ‘beautiful’ photo. One commented, “So adorable. You two are goals!” Another called it such a ‘wifey’ post.

Recently, Shabana welcomed daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar into the family, after her marriage with Farhan Akhtar. She posted a photo, featuring the newlyweds, Baba Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Honey Irani, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar’s two daughters, Shakya and Akira Akhtar. “Happy family welcomes lovely #Shibani into the family fold,” she had written.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala with only close friends and family in attendance. Their marriage was registered on February 21, soon after which they made their first appearance as a married couple.

On the work front, Shabana Azmi was seen in Empire, which released last year. She will next be seen in the show, Halo which will release on March 24.