‘They could be twins’: Shabana Azmi points at Javed Akhtar-Farhan Akhtar’s stark resemblance, see photos

Like father, like son. Farhan Akhtar’s career in filmmaking is not the only thing that he shares with lyricist-father Javed Akhtar. If you see the latest pictures of the duo shared by Javed’s actor-wife Shabana Azmi, you will know that they look so similar, they could pass off as “twins”.

Shabana Azmi believes it too, as she tweeted alongside the photo, “They could be twins ! @Javedakhtarjadu @FarOutAkhtar.” While Farhan Akhtar‘s photo looks from a few years ago, Javed Akhtar’s picture looks like from mid-30s.

At an event in 2019, Javed Akhtar had spoken at length about Farhan and daughter Zoya’s work. The veteran screenwriter had said he felt proud that none of the works of his filmmaker-kids have reflection of his poetry. Javed, who is co-credited with writing some of the greatest screenplays in Hindi cinema like Zanjeer, Deewar, Trishul and Sholay, had said his family has a tradition of not getting influenced by the works of previous generations.

“My family is a family of writers. I am the sixth generation and Zoya and Farhan are the seventh generation of writers. We have a tradition that we don’t get influenced by previous generations. My father’s poetry was totally different from my grandfather’s. My poetry is totally different from my father’s. Generally what happens is that when a father or a parent has been successful in some kind of discipline, the children, at least in the beginning, can echo that.

“I am very proud that whether it’s Farhan’s first film, Dil Chahta Hai, or Zoya’s first or even her other films they don’t have any reflection of my poetry. They are their own voices. They are not my echoes,” the screenwriter had said during a session at the India Film Project.

Javed Akhtar has penned lyrics for most of the films directed by Farhan and Zoya, including Gully Boy, Lakshya, Luck By Chance and Rock On!!.