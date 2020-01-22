No serious harm was done: Javed Akhtar on Shabana Azmi’s recovery

Shabana Azmi had a car accident on January 18. (Photo: Shabana Azmi/Instagram) Shabana Azmi had a car accident on January 18. (Photo: Shabana Azmi/Instagram)

Actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident last week, is recovering fast, husband and writer Javed Akhtar said on Wednesday.

“There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We can all breathe a sigh of relief,” Akhtar told Bollywood Hungama.

Shabana Azmi sustained injuries on Saturday after her car rammed into a truck near Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. She was returning to Mumbai from Pune in a Tata Safari car when her driver overtook the vehicle ahead of him and crashed into a truck. While Akhtar escaped unhurt, Azmi sustained injuries. She was initially admitted to MGM Hospital in Panvel and later shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

An FIR has been lodged against the veteran actor’s driver for ‘rash driving’.

Soon after the accident, Shabana Azmi was flooded with ‘get well soon’ wishes from across the film fraternity. Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and others also visited the actor in the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Azmi a quick recovery. He tweeted, “The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd