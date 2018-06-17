Inside Shabana Azmi’s Eid party: Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari in attendance

The happy host Shabana Azmi shared a few inside photos from this Eid party on her Twitter account. The happy host Shabana Azmi shared a few inside photos from this Eid party on her Twitter account.

The Eid celebrations at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s house every year serves us with photos of beautiful B-town ladies. This year too, the grand party at their residence in Mumbai had a number of celebs in attendance.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sensharma, Divya Dutta, Tanvi Azmi, Sandhya Mridul and Shahana Goswami were seen at Shabana’s Eid party. Anil Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, and Farhan Akhtar among others were also present at the party.

While our shutterbugs caught many celebs arriving for the party, the inside photos and videos shared by the guests reveal the fun they all had.

The happy host Shabana Azmi shared a few inside photos on her Twitter account. The first one came with a caption, “#Eid Mubarak,” while the next had the caption, “The compulsory pose😘😘⁦ And whats Shaad Ali doing at the back ??.”

Shabana also shared a click with Shilpa and wrote, “With the gorgeous ⁦@TheShilpaShetty⁩ at the Eid Lunch. I promise she EATS so what business does she have to look like this ?!!😱😱”

See the photos shared by Shabana Azmi from her Eid party:

The compulsory pose😘😘⁦ And whats Shaad Ali doing at the back ?? pic.twitter.com/pkYKmEf4Kk — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 16, 2018

With the gorgeous ⁦@TheShilpaShetty⁩ at the Eid Lunch.. I promise she EATS so what business does she have to look like this ?!!😱😱 pic.twitter.com/rVqVluKbmf — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 16, 2018

Shilpa Shetty shared her binge video and it has lot of celebs from the Eid party. “Not a Sunday.. but it’s EID BINGE.. Rare to get Khubaani ka Meeta with custard and ice cream 😻Yummmmm 😛🤪toh cheat to banta hai.. So when I cheat ( on food only😬), it has to be worth it, this totally was!!#funday binging with @diamirzaofficial and @aditiraohydari 💖Thanks @anilskapoor for the special appearance with your “2bits” 😂Thankyou and love you @azmishabana18 for the epic spread. Video courtesy @sahil_insta_sangha ( who patiently tolerated our madness) #stuffed #eidmubarak #instagood #saturdaybinge #cheatmeal #crazy #impromptu,” wrote the actor aling with her post.

See the video shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra from the Eid celebrations:

Well, the celebs seem to have had a good time together. Scroll to see more photos from Shabana Azmi’s Eid party:

It was indeed a happy Eid party!

